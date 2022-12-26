Share:

In a bid to address environmental concerns posed by climate change and smog to the city, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi on Monday issued directions to expedite the purchase of 300 hybrid buses.

Chairing a session of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA), he ordered PMTA Managing Director Tayyab Farid to present a report after taking necessary measures in this regard. The MD briefed the chief minister on the process of purchase. MPAs retired Col Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Khadija Umer, Shameem Aftab, Khawar Hayat, Ghazala Fareed, CM s Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others concerned attended the session.

The chief minister said special seats would be reserved for women and the differently abled. He said the buses would help curb the menace of smog in the city.