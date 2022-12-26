Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts during the next twelve hours.

Dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Frost with fog is likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi thirteen, Quetta minus one Gilgit minus six and Murree one degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while cold, dry and dense fog in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula minus three degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus ten, Anantnag and Shopian minus one degree centigrade.