Share:

KARACHI-The cold wave gripping the city is likely to continue in the next four to five days with a further drop in temperature during night.

According to the Met department, the minimum temperature may drop to 8 degrees Celsius. “The cold wave is likely to subside slightly by Dec 29 or 30 when a westerly wave enters Balochistan,” shared chief meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz.

He rejected the speculations that this season’s winters would be intense and said the Met office’s models had indicated an entirely different scenario. “While conditions could be different in some pockets, the country overall is likely to have less than average or near to normal snowfall and rainfall,” he said.