Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir An­war on Sunday visited Gen­eral Bus Stand Bahawalpur and reviewed the renovation work. He took a detailed briefing from the adminis­trative officers regarding the construction of the General Bus Stand. He also inspected the ongoing construction work of the Wall of Bahawal­pur. Commissioner Bahawal­pur Division was told that the history of Bahawalpur will be presented in a beau­tiful way through pictures on the Wall of Bahawalpur and a green belt will be estab­lished around it.

Commissioner Bahawal­pur Division directed that all the construction work of the General Bus Stand should be completed on time. He fur­ther said that the concerned officers should visit the field regularly to maintain trans­parency in the development plans. Deputy Commission­er Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Warraich, Assistant Com­missioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner General Mu­hammad Tayyab, and other concerned officers were also present at the occasion.

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATED IN BAHAWALPUR, SERVIC­ES HELD AT CHURCHES

Christian community members residing in vari­ous areas of Bahawalpur celebrated Christmas on Sunday with traditional reli­gious enthusiasm.

Special services and func­tions were arranged at all the churches. The main ser­vice in Bahawalpur was held at Saint Dominic Catholic Church Model Town-A led by father Iftikhar Moon.

The celebrations began with the special midnight services on Christmas eve while the Christmas day services were held today morning led by the bishops and the hierarchy of the Christian clergy at their re­spective churches. Christian community illuminated their homes and churches while shopping for the occasion continued till late Saturday.

Almost all churches were decorated with colorful lights and illuminated with Christmas trees. Different ceremonies were being or­ganized in areas including Islami Colony, Trust Colony, Cheema Town, and Sadiq Town having a significant Christian population. Fool­proof security measures were taken by district po­lice. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company pro­vided cleanliness services at churches.

BIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF QUAID-E-AZAM OBSERVED

The 146th birth anniver­sary of the Father of the Na­tion Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah was observed all over the country on Sun­day with national zeal.

The day started with spe­cial prayers in mosques for the prosperity and progress of the country. Various func­tions were arranged by the government and non-gov­ernment organizations to pay homage to the greatest leader of the sub-continent.

A books exhibition was organized at Central Library Bahawalpur in which books about the struggle for Paki­stan and the history of Paki­stan with special reference to the role of Quaid-e-Azam are put on display