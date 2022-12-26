Share:

Pakistan Customs officials deputed at Jinnah International airport Karachi have foiled the smuggling of cellular phones worth millions of rupees on Monday.

According to a spokesman for Customs, officials deployed at the International Departure were busy checking passengers coming from a foreign origin.

During the process, the staff screened a suspicious passenger, who landed at the Karachi airport from Dubai.

The spokesman added that when the officials checked his luggage they found more than 65 smartphones worth ab over Rs7 million approximately.

A case has been registered against the passenger as he failed to produce tax details to the customs staff.

In a similar action, Custom officials foiled a smuggling bid worth around Rs8 million from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and nabbed a passenger travelling from the United States.

According to a deputy collector of Customs, a passenger travelled from the United States via a private airline carrying smuggled goods worth Rs8 million. “The products carried by the passenger included cosmetics, garments, and other expensive items,” he said.

The official further said that 54 expensive perfumes, 126 cosmetics powder, over 12 lotions, 290 shirts and T-shirts and other materials.