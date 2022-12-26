Share:

DIKHAN - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday vowed that the development process would be resumed in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the ex­pected visit of Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif to Dera Ismail Khan on Monday. He stated this during a spe­cial meeting of District ‘Majlis-e-Amla’ held here in a local hotel to discuss vari­ous aspects of the expected visit of the prime minister to D.I.Khan. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood, Senior Deputy Amir Maulana Obaidur Rehman, Engineer Ziaur Rehman and the Party’s Tehsil Nazims and Ameers. Fazl said Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Sheh­baz Sharif would an­nounce mega projects for DIKhan, Tank and Lakki Marwat districts including Yarik to Saggu CPEC project. He opined that after the visit of the prime minister, the pro­cess of development and prosperity in these districts would be resumed which was stopped for the last nine years. The mega projects announced by the pre­mier would be remedy of the depriva­tions among the people of these areas. He also hinted that the JUI-F would hold a big public gathering in Dera soon and demonstrate a power show