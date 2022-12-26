Share:

LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit arrested 48 accused involved in the incidents of theft and robbery and recovered five motorcycles, five mobile phones and thousands of rupees cash from their possession in last week. SP Toqeer Naeem informed about the performance report of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit and said that immediate response was implemented on 1917 calls received on the helpline. He in­formed that in stop and search, checking of more than 300,000 persons was conducted. Nine pistols, rifles, magazines and several bullets were seized during the crackdown on weapons. Sixteen bottles of alcohol, hashish and heroin were recovered during the anti-narcotics operation.