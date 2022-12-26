Share:

LAHORE - Eight doctors of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), who have been assigned ‘dengue dtuties’ have become a cause of friction between the Medical Superintendent (MS) and Head of NeuroRadiol­ogy department (HoD), it has been learnt on Sun­day. According to details, eight doctors out of 20 in the Neuro Radiology Department of LGH have been performing dengue duties for the past four months. MS LGH Khalid Aslam posted them on dengue duties without consent of the HoD Umair Rashid who believes the MS did this to defame the performance of the Neuro Radiology Department. On the other hand, MS LGH has refuted his claims as baseless. “I am duty bound to depute doctors on anti-dengue duty whenever the government requires it from the LGH administration”, he told The Nation. Speaking to The Nation, HoD Neuro­Radiology Umair Rashid said that more than eight doctors from his department have been shifted to the so-called dengue wards. Due to unavailability of doctors in the Neuro Radiology Department, the 24 hours services for Haemorrhage/ Ischemic Stroke have been affected and most of them are not available to patients. A source from the hos­pital confided to The Nation that the eight doctors are neither performing dengue duty nor attend­ing the patients in their parent department. The attendance of these doctors is marked on the at­tendance register of the hospital as they are on the strength of the department, said the sources.

These doctors include Dr Zunair Maqsood Se­nior Registrar, Dr Ali Medical Officer working in Shaukat Khanum in the same duty hours but ab­sent from LGH, Dr Sobia Ismail working on Ex-Pakistan leave, Dr Mubeen Rathore (Sonologist), Dr Amna (WMO), Dr Uzma (WMO), Dr Zunaira ( WMO) and Dr Basit (MO).