LAHORE - Taking a U-turn on the issue of resignation of Punjab Minister for Food Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Sunday said that he had not accepted the resignation of the PTI minister who was one of the ablest ministers of his cabinet. Dreshak had resigned a week back after a spat with the chief minister during a cabinet meeting. Days after, in an interview to a news channel, Ch Parvez Elahi had confirmed that he had accepted the resignation forthwith. “The nasty minister yelled at me... and I accepted his resignation immediately…I cannot tolerate such a behaviour”, he said in the interview. Later, the Punjab governor in his advice to the chief minister for obtaining a vote of confidence cited the minister’s resignation as one of the reasons he had lost the confidence of the majority of Punjab Assembly members. The matter is now pending in the court. However, in a statement on Sunday, Ch Parvez Elahi remarked that Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak was to him like his son Moonis Elahi and that he had not accepted his resignation. He also commended the performance of Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and said he was one of the ablest ministers of his cabinet. The CM also extolled Hasnain Bahadar for nicely administering his department as a provincial minister. “Hopefully, Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak will continue to perform his duties as a provincial minister”, he added.
