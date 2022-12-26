Share:

LAHORE - Taking a U-turn on the issue of res­ignation of Punjab Minister for Food Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Sunday said that he had not accept­ed the resignation of the PTI minister who was one of the ablest ministers of his cabinet. Dreshak had resigned a week back after a spat with the chief minister during a cabinet meeting. Days after, in an interview to a news channel, Ch Parvez Ela­hi had confirmed that he had accepted the resigna­tion forthwith. “The nasty minister yelled at me... and I accepted his resignation immediately…I cannot tol­erate such a behaviour”, he said in the interview. Later, the Punjab governor in his advice to the chief minister for obtaining a vote of con­fidence cited the minister’s resignation as one of the reasons he had lost the con­fidence of the majority of Punjab Assembly members. The matter is now pend­ing in the court. However, in a statement on Sunday, Ch Parvez Elahi remarked that Hasnain Bahadar Dre­shak was to him like his son Moonis Elahi and that he had not accepted his resig­nation. He also commend­ed the performance of Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and said he was one of the ablest ministers of his cab­inet. The CM also extolled Hasnain Bahadar for nicely administering his depart­ment as a provincial min­ister. “Hopefully, Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak will con­tinue to perform his duties as a provincial minister”, he added.