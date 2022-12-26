Share:

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani Sunday said that Jawans of Elite Force would perform duties in three shifts.

According to police spokesman, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had received complaints that Jawans of Elite forces were engaged in continuous duty of 16 or 24 hours which was sheer violation of police rules and regulations. Therefore, the CPO is­sued necessary directions and made the Jawans of Elite force bound to perform their duties in three shifts. Each shift would comprise of 8 hours. The CPO also directed the Town SPs, DSPs and SHOs to conduct surprise checking of beats of Elite Force and strict action should be taken against the negligent, le­thargic and delinquent elements, spokesman added.

CPO INSPECTS CHURCHES SECURITY

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani checked security of city churches here on Sunday and made the security officials more alert till the culmination of Christmas celebrations. Police spokesman said, the CPO went to various churches and cut Christmas cakes there. The CPO also participated in Christmas services and direct­ed the security officers to beef up the security in Christian graveyards, parks and recreational points so that the Christian community could celebrate their Christmas festival in a most befitting manner.