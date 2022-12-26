Share:

ATTOCK - A ceremony was held to cele­brate Quaid-e-Azam Birthday and Christmas at Municipal Commit­tee Hall Attock on Sunday. Ad­dressing the ceremony as chief guest, the Additional Deputy Com­missioner General Attock Zulfikar Ahmed said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a great leader of the Indian subcontinent, who fought a historic struggle for the Muslims of India and estab­lished a separate Muslim coun­try Pakistan.

He said that words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are a beacon of light for us which show us path of success. He also cut a cake on the occasion and distrib­uted Xmas gifts to the Christian community.

He wished the Christian commu­nity heartiest greetings and said that Christian community was playing an important role in the development of the country