ATTOCK - A ceremony was held to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Birthday and Christmas at Municipal Committee Hall Attock on Sunday. Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock Zulfikar Ahmed said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a great leader of the Indian subcontinent, who fought a historic struggle for the Muslims of India and established a separate Muslim country Pakistan.
He said that words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are a beacon of light for us which show us path of success. He also cut a cake on the occasion and distributed Xmas gifts to the Christian community.
He wished the Christian community heartiest greetings and said that Christian community was playing an important role in the development of the country