NAWABSHAH - Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur on Sunday performed the opening ceremony of new building of Thalassemia Center here. Provincial Minister Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, former Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, MPA Qasim Soomro and others were present on the occasion. Addressing the occasion MPA Faryal Talpur said that some 15 years back her father Hakim Ali Zardari planted the sapling of Thalassemia Center and it was pleasing that it has turned into a big tree. Faryal Talpur said that she is taking care since her father planted this sapling. She commented on the efforts of the team serving the center adding that she has no words to comment. She applauded the efforts of the team running the affairs of Thalassemia center.