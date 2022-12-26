Share:

LAHORE-Tomas Marin Moreno guided FG/Din Polo to a title winning 6-3 triumph over Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 final played here at the historic Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

Coca-Cola COO Muhammad Ali Khan and officials of Century Ventures, Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, Executive Committee members and a large number of players, their families and polo enthusiasts were also present on this occasion. At the prize distribution ceremony, the winning team and top performers were handed over glittering trophy and prizes by the chief guest.

The final between FG/Din Polo and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel proved very enthralling and exciting. Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo took the lead in the first two chukkers but FG/Din Polo bounced back strongly in the third and fourth chukkers and turned the tables to emerge as the title winners by 6-3.

Tomas Marin Moreno was the hero of the final as he did magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in fabulous five goals from the winning side. The remaining one was converted successfully by Shaikh Muhammad Raffy. Manuel Carranza, who replaced Nicolas, thrashed in all the three goals from Diamond Pants/Sheikhoo Steel. Jhon Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi supervised the main final as field umpires.

Earlier, the subsidiary final proved a nail-biting encounter, where Remington Pharma beat Master Pants Black by a narrow margin of 7-6. The match remained a see-saw battle and the score was level at 6-6 in the fourth and last chukker. Just before the end of the final chukker, Basel Faisal Khokhar smashed in the match-winning goal to guide his side to a convincing victory.

Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the match as he hammered fabulous five goals while Bilal Noon and Basel Faisal Khokhar struck one goal apiece. From the losing side, Manuel Carranza slammed in five goals while Sufi Muhammad Amir hit one. Jhon Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi officiated the subsidiary final as field umpires.