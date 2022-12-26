Share:

Pakistan’s economy has been in a shambles since the vote of no-confidence which took place in April this year and aggravated political turmoil in the country. The current deficit has been high throughout the year; the foreign direct investment (FDI) has almost dried up; and external debt has skyrocketed, currently standing at $130 billion.

While all these economic indicators paint a dismal picture, what is, however, more concerning is the fact that Pakistan’s foreign exchange or forex reserves are touching the lowest mark in the last four years. As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) they currently stand at $6.71 billion, excluding the additional $5.6 billion that the commercial banks possess.

What’s more, these few billion dollars that Pakistan is left with do not belong to it in the actual sense. In fact, it’s the money that friendly countries like Saudi Arabia have deposited in the SBP so as to end the uncertainty in the domestic market. So, for any reason if these friendly countries withdraw their money, Pakistan will literally have no option but to default.

With this grim picture of Pakistan’s economy, finance minister Ishaq Dar, dubbed by his allies as Czar, does not seem to be worried at all. He is quite confident that the country would be able to meet its debt obligations. While it’s good to be optimistic, but too much optimism may look like wishful thinking. But he too realises the precarious position Pakistan is in as he is trying hard to get loan from friendly countries, especially Saudi Arabia and, the IMF. He has asked the KSA for an additional $4 billion and has also been holding meetings with IMF officials.

There is no denying that Pakistan immediately needs assistance to tackle the threat of sovereign default. However, it must not be forgotten that the loans would not resolve the issue on a long-term basis, because no country can fix its economic problems by borrowing money without attending to the things that cause problems in the first place.

So given this unenviable situation, it is right to ask what should be done to fix the problem of depleting forex reserves. It is too well-known to bear a mention that an issue can only be fixed only when its cause(s) are known. The same is true for Pakistan’s economy.

Apparently, the things that have contributed to this sorry state of affairs are quite evident. They include the current account deficit and scarcity of FDI.

Our exports are low, while our imports are high. To put things in perspective, in a year, we export goods and services worth $32 billion whereas we import things valued at about $70 billion. Besides, the FDI which fuels the economic growth of any country has almost dried up. Foreign investors are shying away from making investments in Pakistan for fear of two things, security challenges and political uncertainty.

If Pakistan is to fix its economy, all mainstream political parties would have to realise that they would never achieve this objective unless they sit together and chart out the future. So, they will have to build consensus on some basic things and accept the fact that no economic problem would be resolved without political consensus. Only then can we think of solutions like reducing imports and increasing exports through industrialisation, and attracting desperately needed FDI.