Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday the rule of law was imperative to achieve important targets of the country.

The former prime minister stated this at a meeting with former inspectors general of the Punjab police. The former top cops also shared their views about reforms in the police and criminal justice system.

The PTI chief, while stressing the need for reforms, said the rule of law was a prerequisite for boosting economic activities and investment in the country.