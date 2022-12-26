FAISALABAD - A minor girl was killed during aerial firing in a Mehndi function, whereas the Satiana police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani arrested the accused within 24 hours.
Police spokesman said here on Sunday that some participants of a Mehndi function resorted to aerial firing to celebrate the ceremony in Azafi Abadi of Chak No.432-GB on Saturday night but all of a sudden a stray bullet hit an 11-year-old girl Afsha Kashif in her head. As a result, the girl received critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain and she breathed her last on the way.
On receiving information, CPO Faisalabad Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took serious notice and directed the area police to immediately arrest the accused. Therefore, police teams under supervision of SP Jaranwala, DSP Jaranwala and SHO Satiana police station remained active throughout the night and succeeded in arresting one Hassan, the main accused of firing incident, on Sunday afternoon. The accused was locked behind the bars while raids were still continued to arrest his remaining accomplices, spokesman added.
MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP
A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday, a speedy mini loader hit a motorcycle near Baba Tikka Shop Marzi Pura. As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Nasir, 32, received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police took body into custody and started investigation, he added.
FOUR DACOITS ARRESTED
The police have claimed to arrest four dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during last 12 hours. Police spokesman said on Sunday, CIA police headed by ASI Mujahid Hussain on a tip-off conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting 3 dacoits, including ring leader Gulfam, Usman and Bashir who were wanted to the police in different dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 3 pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.
Meanwhile, SHO Raza Abad police station Ali Akram Goraya signaled the suspects riding on two motorcycles near a picket at Rajbah Road but the accused instead of stopping accelerated their vehicles by opening indiscriminate firing on the police team.
The police also returned fire and started chase. Therefore, the accused abandoned their bikes on the road and took shelter behind a building and once again opened firing. The police in self-defense also returned fire and during this encounter one of the outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.