FAISALABAD - A minor girl was killed during aerial firing in a Mehndi function, whereas the Satiana police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Kha­lid Mehmood Hamdani arrested the accused within 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that some participants of a Mehndi function resorted to aerial fir­ing to celebrate the ceremony in Azafi Abadi of Chak No.432-GB on Saturday night but all of a sudden a stray bullet hit an 11-year-old girl Afsha Kashif in her head. As a result, the girl received critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain and she breathed her last on the way.

On receiving information, CPO Fais­alabad Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took serious notice and directed the area police to immediately arrest the accused. Therefore, police teams under supervision of SP Jaranwala, DSP Jaran­wala and SHO Satiana police station re­mained active throughout the night and succeeded in arresting one Hassan, the main accused of firing incident, on Sun­day afternoon. The accused was locked behind the bars while raids were still continued to arrest his remaining ac­complices, spokesman added.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Ghulam Muham­mad Abad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday, a speedy mini loader hit a motorcycle near Baba Tikka Shop Marzi Pura. As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Nasir, 32, received seri­ous injuries and died on the spot be­fore getting any medical assistance.

The police took body into custody and started investigation, he added.

FOUR DACOITS ARRESTED

The police have claimed to arrest four dacoits from different parts of Faisala­bad during last 12 hours. Police spokes­man said on Sunday, CIA police headed by ASI Mujahid Hussain on a tip-off con­ducted a raid and succeeded in arresting 3 dacoits, including ring leader Gulfam, Usman and Bashir who were wanted to the police in different dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 3 pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items from their pos­session and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.

Meanwhile, SHO Raza Abad police station Ali Akram Goraya signaled the suspects riding on two motorcycles near a picket at Rajbah Road but the accused instead of stopping acceler­ated their vehicles by opening indis­criminate firing on the police team.

The police also returned fire and started chase. Therefore, the accused abandoned their bikes on the road and took shelter behind a building and once again opened firing. The police in self-defense also returned fire and during this encounter one of the out­laws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.