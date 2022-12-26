LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has congratulated and complimented police force and supervisory officers for ensuring foolproof security arrangements for Quaid Day and Christmas programmes across the province. As per details, Punjab police remained on high alert throughout the province on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day. 3431 Christmas programs were organized across the province while 625 programs were organized in the provincial capital, Lahore, more than 28 thousand security personnel were assigned on security duties across the province.
