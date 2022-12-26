Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Po­lice Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has congratu­lated and complimented police force and super­visory officers for ensuring foolproof security arrangements for Quaid Day and Christmas pro­grammes across the province. As per details, Pun­jab police remained on high alert throughout the province on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day. 3431 Christmas programs were or­ganized across the province while 625 programs were organized in the provincial capital, Lahore, more than 28 thousand security personnel were assigned on security duties across the province.