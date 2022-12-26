Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan brought disrespect to the country by selling out the precious gifts given by foreign leaders.

Addressing a ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan, he said the leaders gave these precious gifts as a sign of fraternal ties with the people of Pakistan but the former ruler sold them out in open market. “Due to faulty policies of the PTI government, the friendly nations including China were dismayed,” the PM regretted.

The prime minister said that despite myriad economic challenges including the post-flood situation, the coalition government was determined to steer the country out of the current difficulties. He said the coalition government was determined to steer the country out of the issues.

He also laid foundation stones of communication, road, hydel and power infrastructure projects. He said: "These challenges might be manifold but 220 million people of the country should not get worried as the coalition government with the support of its partners will steer the country out of the challenges.”

Shehbaz mentioned that during his previous visits, these areas were inundated with floodwater and the people of the areas had faced immense destruction from Nowshera to Swat, Kalam, Kohistan, DIkhan and Tank districts were badly affected by floods. Destruction in Swat was caused mainly due to man-made structures in the middle of course of river, he said and criticized the provincial government of PTI for its flawed policies.

The PM sarcastically referred that the PTI provincial government always talked about introduction of an efficient system, but the people had witnessed the crumbling of that system whereas the government’s blunders in this regard could not be neglected.

The prime minister said that construction of Hakla-Yarak motorway which had hugely reduced the travel time from Islamabad to DIKhan had been conceived and implemented by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said the whole country had been connected with a network of motorways and Nawaz Sharif solely deserved credit for the launch of such mega projects, adding that he had laid foundation stone of the last segment of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway section recently.

The prime minister reiterated that dream of Nawaz Sharif for the prosperous Pakistan would be fulfilled.

He regretted that during the past PTI’s government, all these uplift projects, initiated during PML-n government, were brought to grinding halt.

Citing the Hakla-DIKhan motorway, the prime minister said it was part of CPEC conceived during 2017, but the PTI government put these projects into cold storage, thus affecting the development and progress of the country.