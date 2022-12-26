Share:

Amid Punjab’s perpetual crisis, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan summoned PTI and PML-Q’s parliamentary party members meeting on January 2.

The deposed premier presided over a meeting attended by former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and parliamentary party members from the PML-Q and PTI to discuss the number game ahead of the Punjab Assembly s expected dissolution and vote of confidence.

Meanwhile the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said his party was going to issue a white paper on the country’s economic situation.

Mr Chaudhry said in connection with this decision, PTI Chairman Imran Khan summoned the meeting of the economic experts, adding that in the meeting, the country’s economic situation will be discussed in detail. He added the white paper will be issued by the PTI based on the proposals of the economic experts.

Mr Chaudhry went on to say the PTI had formed the working groups for the basic reforms, which will prepare the proposals on the country’s economy and governance.

"The PTI believed that after getting rid of the current rulers, the country could not get out of the quagmire without the major reforms", added Mr Chaudhry.

Earlier today, former inspectors general of the Punjab police called on the PTI chairman at his residence Zaman Park in Lahore.

During the meeting, Imran Khan while stressing the need for reforms, said the rule of law was a prerequisite for boosting economic activities and investment in the country.

The former top cops also shared their views about reforms in the police and criminal justice system.