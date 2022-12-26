MinisCONFIRMATION OF RESIGNATIONS.
LAHORE - In order to pave the way for early elections in the country, PTI chairman Imran Khan has called the party MNAs to assembly in the KPK House Islamabad on December 28 for confirmation of their resignations before National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, it has been learnt.
The PTI legislators who had resigned en masse in April this year after the regime change in Islamabad, will go to the National Assembly under the leadership of party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to meet the speaker.
Sources said that Imran Khan will also address the party legislators through a video link from Lahore before their departure for the National Assembly. After the chairman’s address, the PTI MNAs will appear before the National Assembly speaker for confirmation of their resignations.
It may be recalled here that the NA speaker had earlier accepted the resignation of 11 PTI MNAs after the verification that they had resigned on their own free will. The PTI has been pressing for the acceptance of the resignations of rest of the MNAs for the last eight months. The National Assembly speaker, on the other hand, has been insisting on meeting all of them in person one by one and not in group. The speaker had earlier also invited the PTI legislators to meet him in his chamber for confirmation of resignations from 06 to 10 June 2022. None of them, however, turned up to confirm his or her resignation.
The PTI wants its legislators to meet the speaker in large groups as it fears that some of them might not give their consent for acceptance of their resignations. Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the National Assembly on Sunday assured that the PTI lawmakers would be called to confirm their resignations already tendered to the speaker.
The spokesperson further stated that every MNA of the PTI will have to personally confirm his or her resignation under paragraph (B) of sub-rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, 2007.
Earlier, talking to senior journalists here Imran said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi will dissolve the provincial assembly after he wins the confidence vote.
He also said that the ‘establishment’ was likely going to push for general elections in April 2023.
He expressed confidence that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would take a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly before the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) next hearing on January 11.
“I have no contact with the establishment... it seems that it is going to push for general elections in April,” Imran said.
He said that the general elections would be held when two assemblies of the country are dissolved. “We have no issues even if there is a delay in holding general elections despite the dissolution of assemblies,” he added.
The former premier said that PTI did not dissolve the assemblies immediately as it had to convince the allies as well.
To a question about CM Elahi, Imran said that he would take a vote of confidence before January 11. “We have no doubt that Pervaiz Elahi would dissolve the assemblies,” he further said.
A day earlier, Imran predicted that the general elections could be held in March or April 2023.
Meanwhile, the PTI Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a well-planned schedule of its new round of public rallies in various parts of the country in connection with mass mobilization campaign.
According to the details, the party would start holding rallies from Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi this week while the last rally of this round would be held in Sargodha on January 16.
PTI local leadership and public at large would participate in the rallies.
The party would hold rallies in Bahawalpur on December 26, Sheikhupura December 27 and Jhelum on December 28.
It would also hold rallies in Sahiwal on December 29, DG Khan on December 30 and Gujranwala on December 31.
Similarly, PTI would organize rallies again in Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi on January 1.
According to the schedule, rallies would be held in Sialkot on January 2, Attock on January 3, Jhelum on January 4 and Sahiwal on January 5.
Likewise, rallies would be organized in DG Khan on January 6 and Sheikhupura on January 7. Public rallies would be organized once again on January 8 in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.
Moreover, PTI would organize rallies in Sialkot on January 9, Gujarat on January 10, Jhelum on January 11 and Gujranwala on January 12.
The party would hold rallies on January 13 in Sahiwal, January 14 in Bahawalpur and in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi on January 15.
In this round of mass mobilization campaign, PTI would hold its last rally in Sargodha on January 16.