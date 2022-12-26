Share:

MinisCONFIRMATION OF RESIGNATIONS.

LAHORE - In order to pave the way for early elections in the country, PTI chair­man Imran Khan has called the party MNAs to assembly in the KPK House Islamabad on December 28 for con­firmation of their resignations before National Assembly Speaker Raja Per­vaiz Ashraf, it has been learnt.

The PTI legislators who had re­signed en masse in April this year after the regime change in Islam­abad, will go to the National As­sembly under the leadership of par­ty’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to meet the speaker.

Sources said that Imran Khan will also address the party legisla­tors through a video link from La­hore before their departure for the National Assembly. After the chair­man’s address, the PTI MNAs will appear before the National Assem­bly speaker for confirmation of their resignations.

It may be recalled here that the NA speaker had earlier accepted the res­ignation of 11 PTI MNAs after the verification that they had resigned on their own free will. The PTI has been pressing for the acceptance of the resignations of rest of the MNAs for the last eight months. The Nation­al Assembly speaker, on the other hand, has been insisting on meeting all of them in person one by one and not in group. The speaker had earlier also in­vited the PTI legislators to meet him in his chamber for confirmation of resig­nations from 06 to 10 June 2022. None of them, however, turned up to confirm his or her resignation.

The PTI wants its legislators to meet the speaker in large groups as it fears that some of them might not give their consent for acceptance of their resig­nations. Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the National Assembly on Sunday as­sured that the PTI lawmakers would be called to confirm their resignations al­ready tendered to the speaker.

The spokesperson further stated that every MNA of the PTI will have to per­sonally confirm his or her resignation under paragraph (B) of sub-rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, 2007.

Earlier, talking to senior journalists here Imran said that Punjab Chief Min­ister Parvez Elahi will dissolve the pro­vincial assembly after he wins the con­fidence vote.

He also said that the ‘establishment’ was likely going to push for general elections in April 2023.

He expressed confidence that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would take a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly before the La­hore High Court’s (LHC) next hearing on January 11.

“I have no contact with the estab­lishment... it seems that it is going to push for general elections in April,” Imran said.

He said that the general elections would be held when two assemblies of the country are dissolved. “We have no issues even if there is a delay in hold­ing general elections despite the disso­lution of assemblies,” he added.

The former premier said that PTI did not dissolve the assemblies im­mediately as it had to convince the allies as well.

To a question about CM Elahi, Imran said that he would take a vote of confi­dence before January 11. “We have no doubt that Pervaiz Elahi would dissolve the assemblies,” he further said.

A day earlier, Imran predicted that the general elections could be held in March or April 2023.

Meanwhile, the PTI Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a well-planned schedule of its new round of public rallies in various parts of the country in connection with mass mo­bilization campaign.

According to the details, the party would start holding rallies from Mul­tan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpin­di this week while the last rally of this round would be held in Sargodha on January 16.

PTI local leadership and public at large would participate in the rallies.

The party would hold rallies in Ba­hawalpur on December 26, Sheikhu­pura December 27 and Jhelum on De­cember 28.

It would also hold rallies in Sahiw­al on December 29, DG Khan on De­cember 30 and Gujranwala on De­cember 31.

Similarly, PTI would organize rallies again in Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi on January 1.

According to the schedule, rallies would be held in Sialkot on January 2, Attock on January 3, Jhelum on January 4 and Sahiwal on January 5.

Likewise, rallies would be organized in DG Khan on January 6 and Sheikh­upura on January 7. Public rallies would be organized once again on Jan­uary 8 in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

Moreover, PTI would organize rallies in Sialkot on January 9, Gujarat on Jan­uary 10, Jhelum on January 11 and Gu­jranwala on January 12.

The party would hold rallies on Janu­ary 13 in Sahiwal, January 14 in Baha­walpur and in Multan, Lahore, Faisala­bad and Rawalpindi on January 15.

In this round of mass mobilization campaign, PTI would hold its last rally in Sargodha on January 16.