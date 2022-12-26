Share:

RAWALPINDI - Criticising the coalition gov­ernment, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Sun­day that ‘incompetents’ had conspired to disquali­fy the only ‘competent’ but they would not succeed. In a statement on Twitter, the former interior minis­ter stated that Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan had the love and support of people and on the other hand the Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) had nothing but ignominy. He targeted the foreign minister saying that Bilawal who had boy­cotted the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) meet­ing claimed that he was the one to remove the country’s name from grey list. Rashid also spoke about the condi­tion imposed by the court on restoration of Parvez Ela­hi as the Punjab Chief Minis­ter. He said the case was re­lated to the de-notification of Punjab CM by the gover­nor and it had no link with dissolution of assembly. The Lahore High court had asked Parvez Elahi to submit a written statement affirming that he would not dissolve the assembly and only then the court will restore him on the position, which he did. “When there is no respect for the public opinion, it’s dictatorship not democracy,” added Sheikh Rashid.