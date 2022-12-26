Share:

Swabi - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and member of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Alumni Association (GIKIAA) Taimur Jhagra on Sunday vowed to support and strengthen the contemporary education in engineering sciences and technology and research culture of GIK Institute. Taimur Jhagra was addressing a gathering of reunion of alumni at GIK Institute as chief guest.

The gathering was attended by Institute alumni from across the country and abroad. Taimur had also acquired engineering education from GIK Institute. He is member of GIKIAA. The reunion ceremony was attended by members of the association including Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, Pro-Rectors, deans, directors, head of departments, faculty members, alumni, and students. Barrister Habil Ahmed, President GIKIAA also graced the occasion. It was a unique gathering as the Institute alumni members work in different leading companies and organisations world over.

They said that visiting their mother institution after years pushed them back into the golden period of their life. “I am proud of having received education at GIK and always happy to visit the Institute. The environment, education imparting techniques and research culture is totally different and world class here,” Jhagra said. The provincial minister spoke in detail about the political, economic and security challenges confronted by the country while calling for adopting result- oriented policies to come out successful from the prevailing difficult socio-economic situation and steer the country out of numerous internal and external crises.

He said that the present situation is very complex, and it is responsibility of the nation to play due role in saving their motherland. Rector Prof Khalid spoke about academic activities, new initiatives, enhancement of the skills level of the students and strengthening linkages with industry locally. He also explained the future plan including new programmes and the opening of a new campus at Islamabad. Barrister Habil said that more than 7000 members of GIK Alumni are working in important positions in 70 countries and liaison offices have been established in these countries. More than 300 graduates of GIK Institute work only in US Silicon Valley.