LONDON-Kate Middleton has been ruling over hearts as the Princess of Wales led a lovely tribute to the Queen at the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present at the event with Prince William. Dressed up in a burgundy dress and matching heels, Kate hosted the Christmas Eve carol service, broadcasted on the night of 24 December. Viewers were impressed with the emotional service as one noted: “I’ve been in bits for the past half an hour! A beautiful service.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian children also paid a tribute to Ukrainians around the globe with a rendition of Away in a Manger.

One fan wrote: “Seeing the joy of Ukrainian children, separated from family and home, as they were invited to sing at Westminster is going to kickstart my Big Cry.”