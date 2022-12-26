Share:

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday urged general public to play their participatory role for the development and prosperity by following the guiding principles of the Quaide- Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah of unity, faith and discipline. In a message issued here on the occasion of Quaid’s Day, Governor KP said that we have to serve with dedication in all sections to make our country prosperous. To ensure security and prosperity, the unshakable consensus and unity in our ranks should be made more fruitful; he added that we have to pledge to make every kind of sacrifice for the development and security of the motherland.