Abbottabad - In view of the abrupt and unusual change in the weather conditions, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department KP on Sunday reviewed its earlier winter vacation plan and ordered to start vacations with immediate effect. Keeping in view of the severe cold in Hazara division and other parts of the province, the Met Department forecast the weather for the province a sudden change of weather and a new cold wave has struck the region. Now the summer zones public and private schools would remain closed with immediate effect from 25th December 2022 to 1st January 2023 and winter zone schools would also remain closed from December 25, 2022, to 15th February 2023. Earlier, during last week KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department notified the winter vacation schedule and said that the working days for the academic year 2022-23 are not sufficient to complete coursework in schools of the province.