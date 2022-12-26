Share:

Once again Lahore is among the top 10 cities with a poor Air Quality Index (AQI) with no visibility and foggy conditions in the morning and late at night.

The average air quality of Lahore was recorded at 181. Whereas Karachi stands third among the cities with the most polluted air.

Dense fog is affecting the flight schedule in Lahore and five flights from Istanbul, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Jeddah, and Sharjah were diverted to Islamabad for landing.

In addition to this, two more flights destined for Madina and Jedda will take off from Islamabad instead of Lahore, and passengers are told to reach Islamabad Airport by road.

It is pertinent to mention that, AQI higher than 151-200 is considered harmful while an AQI between 201 to 300 is extremely toxic.

As per the experts, the air gets heavier in winter than in summer and the poisonous particles move downwards because of the weight making the air polluted and harmful. A dense amount of carbon particles and smoke make a blanket of impure air above the surface.

The smoke emitted from factories due to coal, garbage, oil, and tire burning adds toxic particles to the air making it hazardous, which shows its effects in winter when the air gets dense and stays there till the end of the season.

Although rainfall can wash away the harmful particles from the air.