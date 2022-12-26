Share:

If you look at Pakistan’s internal political situation especially in the past few months, you might agree with my student. She calls it a faceless charade. The dictionary defines ‘charade’ as an absurd pretense intended to create a respectable appearance. Describing someone’s actions as a ‘charade’ would mean that their actions are so obviously false that they do not convince anyone. Charade is also a game in which players guess a word or phrase from a clue given for each syllable and for the whole item.

You might not agree with my student. But I think she has a point. She recalled that Khan was removed from PM office in April following a no-trust move against him in Parliament. The result? Agitation. Strikes. Chaos. In August, Hamza Shehbaz took oath as the chief minister of Punjab only to be removed soon and replaced by Parvez Elahi. Result? More drama. Protests. Resentment. Chaos. Come December and Khan, quite disheartened at the results of his marathon efforts to get a date for snap elections, threatens to dissolve provincial assemblies in Punjab and KPK. To foil Khan’s plans, the united front submits a no-trust move against CM Elahi. Subsequently, the Governor of Punjab instructs Elahi to seek a vote of confidence. Meanwhile, Khan announces Dec 23 as the date of dissolution of Assemblies. LHC restrains Elahi to dissolve the Assembly while he stays in power. The charade continues.…!!

I told her that my worry was not to correctly entitle the ongoing political situation. I was concerned about the future of my country….!!! Just imagine. All this is happening in a country that is facing one of the worst economic crises since independence. An imminent ‘default’ is looming large in front but we are trying to grab power either through snap elections or de-seating whosoever is in power. With our sensitive Eastern and Western borders, militants are demanding safe passage to Afghanistan after seizing a CTD police station in Bannu and SSG commandos putting their lives in danger but the nation is being kept busy in political games. Now Islamabad is under attack. Never mind the alarming inflation or sheer shortage of gas and electricity, we want elections. As if, general elections would satisfactorily address all economic, social and security issues. As if, a change of government in Islamabad has the solution to every internal and external challenge that the country is facing at present.

She retorted. There is nothing wrong with the idea of coming to power. Agreed, in a parliamentary form of government, seeking a vote of confidence or submitting a no-trust move is considered a democratic norm. However, to use Parliament or Assemblies only to oust opponents is a new phenomenon. A vote of no-confidence, thus, is increasingly becoming an effective tool of grabbing power and subduing the enemy. Not only is it a quick fix but it is also easily manageable.

Anyone with a sane mind could gather what is going on in Pakistan. However, to understand the attached questions and their possible answers, I think one needs help. At least I did. Hence, it was time to seek advice from my brilliant student….!! I placed before her a few questions and she was quick to provide answers:

Question: Could you make any sense of what is going on in our country? I feel like being betrayed. Or, simply bruised.

Answer: Milton said it is the mind that makes hell of heaven and heaven of hell. The choice is yours. And Sir, as for your mental bruises, Marcus Aurelius once remarked, ‘Reject your sense of injury and the injury itself disappears. Try it, Sir. It actually works.

Question: I would like to know your own opinion. It’s too philosophical. Okay, tell me how Pakistan could mend ways with the US? Where do we start the process of reconciliation?

Answer: My own opinion perhaps does not count, Sir. And you need to excuse me if don’t answer your question, I would keep quoting from my gurus. About the US…!! I think it was Churchill who once remarked, ‘You can always count on Americans to do the right thing – after they have tried everything else.’ I feel Pakistan should not expect much from the US. No matter what we do, they would always be right. Instead, we need to put our own house in order.

Question: What about our relations with India and the situation in Afghanistan? Do you see any warlike situation in South Asia in the coming months? What are Pakistan’s options?

Answer: I am not an astrologer. But I am convinced there would not be any war between Pakistan and India. Both have nuclear capability. Both will think a hundred times before jumping the gun. In any case, the US would simply not allow it…!! As for Pakistan, allow me to quote maestro Sun Tzu. ‘The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.’ As for Afghanistan, I think you need a stable political set-up in Islamabad to decide only one thing. Is Afghanistan an independent, sovereign state or a territory under your suzerainty? The rest will be easy…!!! Let them run their country as they wish. Focus on your own issues.

Last question: Coming back to your idea of political charade, do you think we need more laws to govern the country or a change in the constitution?

Answer: It is not the absence of laws. It is the implementation of laws where the real problem lies. All of us are participating in this charade, either directly or vicariously. History will not forgive all those responsible for the ongoing chaos and the ensuing loss. And Sir, you know better than anyone else about laws. Centuries ago, Plato observed, ’Good people do not need laws to tell them to act responsibly, while bad people will find a way around the laws.’

Admiring my student’s sheer brilliance, I smiled. I was no longer worried about the future of my country.