Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) here on Sunday celebrated Quaid-i-Azam Day in a befitting manner with a series of events at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum.

Lok Virsa Heritage Museum remained a centre of celebrations throughout the day. Special features included Quaid cake-cutting ceremony, an exhibition of artisans-at-work with master artisans in different specialized craft fields such as ajrak, weaving, traditional doll making, papier mache, truck art, embroidery, folk painting, etc., an exhibition of books by National Library of Pakistan, and screening of video documentaries on Quaid-i-Azam, etc.

A prestigious opening ceremony was held which presented a number of patriotic songs (milli naghmas) to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event and appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa in highlighting the contribution of the great leader from a cultural perspective.