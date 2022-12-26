Share:

LAHORE - Army’s Mariam Malik and Wapda’s Nasir Iqbal clinched the women’s and men’s seniors’ titles in the PSF-National Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. In women’s final, Mariam outpaced Noor Ul Ain Ejaz of SNGPL 11-6, 11-6, 12-10 in 30 minutes. Speaking after winning the final, Mariam said: “I am working very hard under able guidance of my coach Naveed Alam, whose coaching is helping me win national titles. I am keen to work harder and claim more national titles.” In men’s final, Nasir Iqbal edged past PAF’s Noor Zaman by 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 in 38 minutes.