In light of the upsurge in terrorist attacks, the country’s civil and military leadership is undertaking a review of its policy to bring the TTP’s rampage to a halt. Now that there is consensus even among the officials that the talks were a bad idea which only worked to the militant group’s advantage, the authorities are now scrambling in characteristic fashion to come up with a different strategy.

Sources reveal that closed door discussions are ongoing and major decisions are expected in the next couple of weeks. Considering the frequency of attacks, we do not have the luxury of a few weeks and one must question why there was not a contingency plan for when the talks would fail. It is expected that a meeting of the National Security Committee will be convened to debate crucial measures against the emboldened TTP.

Considering the deteriorating situation in KP, particularly in the tribal districts, a major military offensive could be a necessity given that the TTP has infiltrated those areas in larger numbers. In addition to this, some experts claim that cross-border operations could also be considered because of the Kabul government failing to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist sanctuary once again. In fact, there has been a 51 per cent increase in terrorist attacks since the Afghan Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

It is imperative that the civil and military leadership prioritises this matter over anything else as blood continues to be spilled every other day. Two more attacks—claimed by the TTP—took place on Saturday in Chaman and Turbat as a result of which five security personnel were martyred and one was injured. So, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is constituting a four-member JIT to probe the suicide blast that took place last Friday, the body count is racking up. Also, while of course the capital is a very sensitive target, we must also question why a JIT is being set up now and it was not done earlier when attacks were on the rise since August. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered and urgent measures need to be taken as the law enforcement agencies play catch up with the TTP.