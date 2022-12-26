Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Sunday inaugurated two mega projects in tehsil Khanpur including water supply scheme in village Rajdehani costing Rs8.6 million and construction of main Karwali link road with an estimated cost of Rs13 million. Arshad Ayub Khan along with former provincial minister for C&W Yousuf Ayub inaugurated various projects in Khanpur. Water supply scheme at village Rajdahani was completed at a cost of Rs8.6 million and main Karwali and link road Karwali at cost of Rs13 million in village Karwali. A large number of people attended the opening ceremonies. Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub said that the PTI government is working on mega projects in every district without any distinction across the province. The provincial government has done reforms and record development works in the province which is unprecedented in the past. Similarly, record development projects were completed in Haripur while development work is ongoing on some projects. The local elders thanked the provincial minister for the development projects and assured all kinds of cooperation.