Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid cut the Christmas and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday cake here on Sunday. On this occasion, she said that today was the birth­day of Hazrat Esa (AS) and Quaid-i-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah. “We equally share the joy of Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. In Pakistan, the Muslim and Christian communi­ties have established loving relationships,” she said and cited that Quaid-i-Azam had said that it is the land (Pakistan) of all living here.