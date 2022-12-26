Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Secretari­at on Sunday, responding to a let­ter by the PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the NA speak­er, categorically stated that there was ‘no way’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI)’s lawmakers’ resignations could be verified collectively, which have been pending with the speaker despite the lapse of several months.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a letter to the NA speaker had requested him to set a time with­in a week for the formal verification of the resignations of party members. It may be noted here as well that the PTI is expected to appear in the low­er house on December 28 to verify its members’ resignations.

In the letter by the NA Secretariat, the party’s possible return to Par­liament was welcomed, however, it was also stated that after consulta­tion with the speaker, senior parlia­mentarians, and constitutional ex­perts, an agreement was reached that en masse verifications were nonetheless ‘impossible’.

“Every member of the NA will have to personally confirm his resigna­tion,” the letter read adding that the lower house would be convened un­der paragraph (B) of sub-rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure, 2007 for confirmation of resignations.

PTI members were thereby invit­ed to the speaker’s chamber for the confirmation of their resignations between June 6 to 10, the spokes­person clarified. “Despite being for­mally invited,” the letter stated, “no member of the PTI came to the NA to confirm their resignation”.

It is pertinent to note that Suri, in his capacity as the acting speaker, on April 13 had accepted the resignations of 123 PTI MNAs, who had accepted their party Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal after his removal from the of­fice of the prime minister through a no-confidence motion earlier in April.

However, on April 17, the new­ly-elected NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed the assembly sec­retariat to deal with the resigna­tions of the PTI lawmakers afresh and present them before him so that they could be treated as per law.

The ruling of the 22nd speaker of the assembly had come amid claims and speculations that some of the PTI lawmakers had been willing to re­tract and have been conveying mes­sages that their resignations should not be accepted. Later on, in June, the ruling coalition had formulated a strategy on the matter of en masse resignation of PTI lawmakers from the assembly and agreed to proceed with phase-wise acceptance, follow­ing which, the NA speaker proceeded to accept 11 of the 123 resignations.

Meanwhile, parliamentary sources had disclosed that about 30 members of the former ruling party did not want to resign from the legislature and add­ed that these lawmakers can directly reach out to the NA speaker to stop the acceptance of their resignations