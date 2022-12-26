Share:

A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) is likely to meet during the ongoing week to discuss matters related to national security.

The sources within the government said the meeting is likely to meet this week to discuss the remedy for the new wave of terrorism in the country.

The high-level meeting will be briefed on the recent terror wave in Pakistan, the sources said.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a rise in terror incidents in Mardan, Bannu and other parts of KP.

Dozens of terrorists, who stormed an office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) sought safe exit to Afghanistan via airway.

The Pakistan Army troops swung into action and killed 25 terrorists. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that security forces killed all 25 militants who had seized the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Bannu.