ISLAMABAD-National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) will invest Rs 369 billion into its system/projects till 2025 under its proposed three years investment plan.

In its petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the NTDC has also submitted losses assessment for tariff control period from FY2022-23 till FY2024-25.

NTDC has filed its investment plan and losses assessment for tariff control period from FY2022-23 to FY2024-25 as per section 32 of NEPRA Act.

As per the investment plan 2022-23 to 2024-25, NTDC will invest more than Rs369.22 billion in three years in power evacuation projects, system constraints through rehabilitation & system expansion, investment in Special Economic Zones, and other investment related to ERP, SCADA, SMS, GIS conversion, protection upgradation, SVC & BESS.

As per the details shared with NEPRA, the NTDC will invest Rs 114.303 billion in 2023, Rs 145.355 billion in 2024 and in the year 2025, it will invest Rs 109.563 billion in the system.

Of the total proposed investment 45pc will go to power evacuation projects, followed by system constraints through rehabilitation & system expansion 43pc, 6pc each for investment in Special Economic Zones (Dhabeji, Haripure, Swabi, Lahore and Faisalabad) and other investment related to ERP, SCADA, SMS, GIS conversion, protection upgradation, SVC & BESS.

A major portion of the proposed investment Rs 167.135 billion will go to power evacuation projects, followed by system constraints through rehabilitation & system expansion Rs 157.796 billion, Rs 23.590 billion investment in Special Economic Zones (Dhabeji, Haripure, Swabi, Lahore and Faisalabad) and other investment related to ERP, SCADA, SMS,GIS conversion, protection upgradation, SVC & BESS.

The main focus of the proposed investment will be in Punjab province where Rs 164.579 billion will be spent, Rs 134.935 billion will be spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 12.28 billion will be spent in Balochistan and Rs 23.53 billion investment will be done in Sindh during next three years. There will be other investment of Rs 33.883b.

Nepra will hold a hearing on NTDC’s investment plan on January 2.