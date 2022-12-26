Share:

LAHORE-As a responsible corporate continuing with its mission to promote education in Pakistan, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has opened Mashl-e-Elm School for the out-of-school children of Chappri village in the Attock district of Punjab.

Pakistan’s largest oil and gas exploration and production company, OGDCL has launched the program for out-of-school children under its CSR Programme in collaboration with Vision-21.

The Mashl-e-Elm School has been formally made functional, and a large number of students have been enrolled in the school in the first week of the enrollment drive.

Under the Mashl-e-Elm School programme, quality education will be provided to children through a speed literacy program for primary, middle, and matric levels. The duration of the program will be four years, and there is a strong skill development angle as well. The initiative also includes six months Skill Development Programme for the students of the community.