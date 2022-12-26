Share:

Joyland, a brilliant portrayal of love and humanity, has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category. This is not a first for the film, as it is also Pakistan’s first film to make it to the Cannes Film Festival. There, it received a standing ovation and won the Cannes Queer Palm prize. While the film was always an award-winning piece of art, now with recognition at the Oscars, it is a big honor for the individuals involved. It is one of only 15 films shortlisted.

As mentioned, the Oscars are a bigger and more significant platform for film recognition and will finally present the story of Biba to the world. This brings recognition to the work of the director and film crew, and is also encouraging to the millions of individuals who felt seen by the film. After the stress and disappointment of being banned, this development shows us and regressive forces that there will always be a place for the stories they try to stifle. This development also provides a sense of justice after the heartbreaking process of being banned, unbanned, and smeared online.

At present, congratulations are due to Joyland and the team. In the longer run, there is much to change about how such messages are received at home. Joyland is not the first case study of how difficult it is to excel without conforming to regressive forces. Malala, who is also an executive producer for the film, is one such example. The world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate of Pakistani and Pashtun origin is an honour for the country. At home, however, she is not close to being lauded for her achievements as she should be. We must learn to accept our people and value their achievements instead of ridiculing them.