ISLAMABAD -Over 1.393 million tons of rice valuing $749.407 million was exported during the first five months of the current financial year as compared to the exports of 1.585 million tons worth $826.505 million in the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, about 214,618 metric tons of Basmati rice valuing $229.297 million was also exported as against the exports of 296,674 metric ton worth $524.935 million of same period last year.

In the last 05 months, the exports of above mentioned commodity witnessed about 145 percent growth in dollar terms as compared to the exports of same period last year, according the data of PBS. During the period under review, 1.178 million metric tons of rice other then Basmati worth of $520.111 million was also exported as compared the exports of 1.290 million metric tons valuing $571.537 million of same period last year, hence showing about 75 percent growth during the period under review. On month basis, the exports of rice from the country in November of current fiscal year decreased by 12.40 percent as 418,207 metric tons of rice valuing $203.146 million was exported as against the exports of 493,844 metric tons valuing $231.908 million of same month of last year.