RAWALPINDI- An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy in connection with the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awal was organized at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Sunday.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers and Commerce (FPCCI) vice president Raja Muhammad Anwar and the Arts Council Director Waqar Ahmed jointly inaugurated the exhibition.

More than 50 works of Islamic calligraphy by young artists were displayed in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, special guest Raja Muhammad Anwar said that all the art pieces displayed in the exhibition are excellent. The young painters expressed their deep love for Allah and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by painting the Quranic verses on the canvas. The Messenger of Allah (SAW) is dearer to all Muslims than their own lives.

Raja Muhammad Anwar further said that the FPCCI is working with the Punjab Arts Council to promote culture. In the near future, arts, literature and performing arts programs will be organized through the Punjab Arts Council.