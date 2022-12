Share:

KARACHI - Paki­stan Air Force (PAF) on Sun­day released a special song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as nation observed his 146th birth anniversary. The video of patriotic song features a message of the Founder of Pakistan about the impor­tance of air force. “A country without a strong air force is at the mercy of any aggres­sor. Pakistan must build up its own air force as quick­ly as possible. It must be an efficient air force, second to none,” reads the Quaid’s message.