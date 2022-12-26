Share:

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan earned $854.100 million by providing different information technology (IT) services to various countries during the first four months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 2.92 percent as compared to $829.890 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-October (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 5.86 percent as it surged from $650.090 million last fiscal year to $688.160 million this year. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 9.65 percent, from $231.238 million to $253.549 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 12.36 percent from $0.898 million to $1.009 million. The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 13.58 percent, from $167.475 million to $190.224 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to $0.443 million from $0.404 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a nominal decrease of 2.86 percent, going down from $250.075 million to $242.935 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 20.57 percent by going down from $1.750 million to $1.390 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 14.81 percent, from $1.202 million to $1.024 million whereas the exports of other information services also decreased by 33.21 percent, from $0548 million to $0.366 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed a decrease of 7.58 percent as it went down from $178.050 million to $164.550 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 17.43 percent during the period as its exports increased from $59.299 million to $69.637 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 20.07 percent, from $118.751 million to $94.913 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit shrank by 38.05 per cent as exports witnessed a growth of 3.97 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-September (2022-23) were recorded at $1694.96 million against the exports of $1619.93 million in July-September (2021-22), showing a growth of 4.63 percent. The services’ imports declined by 11.83 per cent, from $3,483.37 million last year to $3,071.13 million during the period under review.