Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar signed nine memoranda of understanding ( MoU) with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev for enhancing trade volume between both countries.

Both countries agreed to resolve the problems of transport operators and said they would develop a united strategy to use Afghanistan as a transit route.

The Uzbek vice premier stressed the need for a terminal for Uzbekistan at the Karachi and Gwadar ports, while policy for e-commerce was agreed upon.