KARACHI - The Consul General of Germany to Karachi Dr Rudiger Lotz paid tremendous tributes to Pakistan’s father of the nation on his 146th birthday anniversary. He said, ‘Today, we are celebrating the birthday of founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.’ The Consul General hoped that the young generation would follow footprints of their Quaid. Dr. Rudiger Lotz also wished Christmas to Christian community of Pakistan. He said that the year of 2022 was not an easy one and faced Covid-19. The German Consul General said that Pakistan also dealt with flash floods in 2022. He said that the war between Russia and Ukraine continued in the same year. He hoped that the world would advance with happiness in 2023.