Share:

LAHORE-Parkha Ijaz and Zeb un Nisa clinched the gross and net titles respectively in the WAGR-recognized 2nd Fatima Jinnah PGA Ladies Golf Championship, concluded here at Royal Palm Golf Course on Sunday.

Parkha sprung up as the champion after three rounds of tussle oriented golf where she attained prominence through impressive scores of 72, 75, 75 with an aggregate score of 222, six over par. Runners-up in the gold category A was Rimsha Ijaz, with three rounds scores of 78, 76 and 71 and a championship total of 225. The third gross position was secured by Suneya Osama (Lahore Garrison) with an aggregate score of 243.

The net segment top performer in Category A was Zeb un Nisa, who won the first net prize with a score of 220. Amina Tiwana showed her talent by winning the 2nd net (222) while Ana James Gill claimed the third net. These all the three net section winners were from Royal Palm.

In Category B for Handicap Range 15-24; Rabia Tiwana won first net, Shehnaz Moin 2nd nad Samia Javed Ali 3rd. Momina Tarrar first gross, Hadiya Osama 2nd and Uzma Khurshid 3rd. In Category C for Handicap Range 25-36, Samina Ishtiaq won first net, Saqiba Batool 2nd and Salbia Murtaza 3rd. Minaa Zainab first gross, Rabia Rashid 2nd and Noor Sabah 3rd.

In seniors section, Ayesha Hamid won first net and Shahzadi Gulfam first gross. The nearest to the pin was hit by Suneya Osama on hole 4 and Laiba Shah on hole 11 while longest drive was hit by Ana James Gill. In young ladies, Aleeha Amjad was 1st, Yasmin Zaman 2nd and Aleesa Almas 3rd.

At the end, the prizes were awarded to the performers by Zulqarnain Chatta, CEO Gourmet, in a ceremony attended Minaa Zainab, Tournament Director and participating ladies at Royal Palm Golf Course.