“The Helsinki [Accords] involve political and moral commitments aimed at lessening tension and opening further the lines of communication between peoples of East and West…”

–Gerald Ford

The Helsinki Accords were signed in 1975 and stated that territorial boundaries in Europe will not change. They were signed to reduce tension between the Soviet and Western blocs as the agreement would endorse the post WW2 status quo in Europe. All countries in Europe were signatories, along with the US and Canada. The agreement further stated that all human rights had to be respected and fundamental freedoms should be valued. In addition to this, it called for greater economic, scientific and humanitarian cooperation between states but all of this was not binding. The accords were viewed to be problematic for Eastern European states like the Baltic as Soviet annexations would be approved. This results in growing unhappiness in the approach and public opinion is negatively affected.