ISLAMABAD - The Secretary Energy & Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad Khan has said that timely completion of ongoing energy projects is the first priority of the provincial government, but economic issues in the country are proving to be a major obstacle in the completion of energy projects, for which an integrated strategy is indispensable.
Presiding over a review meeting on the progress of the ongoing energy projects in the province, he said the Department of Energy subsidiary Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) is a profitable enterprise of the province that has successfully completed various hydropower projects at a cost of Rs9 billion and has brought an income of more than Rs32 billion to the province so far.
Several projects of PEDO have entered the final stages of completion; on completion these projects are expected to generate more than Rs10 billion to the province. The current security situation including closure of letter of credit LCs, increase in taxes in import of machinery for PEDO’s hydropower and solar energy projects is a matter of concern.
In the meeting, Chief Executive PEDO Engn Naeem Khan while giving a briefing, said that under the supervision of PEDO, work is currently underway on 42 energy projects of transmission line including hydro, solar power. PEDO has successfully completed 8 hydropower projects so far, with total 172MW of electricity is being generated. From which the province is getting an annual income of more than Rs4 billion.
Meanwhile, work on 6 projects including 84MW Matiltan Swat, 69MW Lawi Chitral, 40.8MW Koto Dir, 11.8MW Karora Shangla, 10.5MW Chapri Charkhel Kurram and 6.5MW Barando Torghar projects are going on rapidly, from which a total of 232.8MW electricity will be generated, which will generate Rs10 billion per year to the province. Most of these projects are in the final stages of completion.
Similarly, 4,400 mosques, 8,000 schools, 187 primary health units are also working rapidly on the projects of transitioning to solar energy. The completed solar energy projects are saving the province crores of rupees annually in terms of electricity bills.
In the second phase, 291 mini micro-hydropower stations are also being constructed in the deprived areas, from which a total of 41 megawatts of cheap electricity will be generated. Several energy projects have also been successfully completed in the merged tribal districts of the province.
The transmission system has improved largely.