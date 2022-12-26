Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Secretary Energy & Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ah­mad Khan has said that time­ly completion of ongoing energy projects is the first priority of the provincial government, but eco­nomic issues in the country are proving to be a major obstacle in the completion of energy projects, for which an integrated strategy is indispensable.

Presiding over a review meet­ing on the progress of the ongoing energy projects in the province, he said the Department of Ener­gy subsidiary Pakhtunkhwa En­ergy Development Organisation (PEDO) is a profitable enterprise of the province that has success­fully completed various hydro­power projects at a cost of Rs9 bil­lion and has brought an income of more than Rs32 billion to the province so far.

Several projects of PEDO have entered the final stages of comple­tion; on completion these projects are expected to generate more than Rs10 billion to the province. The current security situation in­cluding closure of letter of credit LCs, increase in taxes in import of machinery for PEDO’s hydropow­er and solar energy projects is a matter of concern.

In the meeting, Chief Executive PEDO Engn Naeem Khan while giving a briefing, said that under the supervision of PEDO, work is currently underway on 42 ener­gy projects of transmission line in­cluding hydro, solar power. PEDO has successfully completed 8 hy­dropower projects so far, with to­tal 172MW of electricity is being generated. From which the prov­ince is getting an annual income of more than Rs4 billion.

Meanwhile, work on 6 projects including 84MW Matiltan Swat, 69MW Lawi Chitral, 40.8MW Koto Dir, 11.8MW Karora Shang­la, 10.5MW Chapri Charkhel Kur­ram and 6.5MW Barando Torghar projects are going on rapidly, from which a total of 232.8MW electric­ity will be generated, which will generate Rs10 billion per year to the province. Most of these proj­ects are in the final stages of com­pletion.

Similarly, 4,400 mosques, 8,000 schools, 187 primary health units are also working rapidly on the projects of transitioning to solar energy. The completed solar ener­gy projects are saving the province crores of rupees annually in terms of electricity bills.

In the second phase, 291 mini micro-hydropower stations are also being constructed in the de­prived areas, from which a total of 41 megawatts of cheap elec­tricity will be generated. Sev­eral energy projects have also been successfully completed in the merged tribal districts of the province.

The transmission system has improved largely.