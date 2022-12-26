Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 445 quackery out­lets after its enforcement teams raided 2,200 treat­ment centres in 34 cities during the last month. Out of the visited centres, the PHC will continue surveil­lance of 1,190 treatment centres, whereas 425 quacks’ shops were either shut down or converted into other businesses. Qualified physicians have started working on 127 centres. The enforcement teams had sealed 63 illegal centres in Lahore, Rawalpindi 60, Faisalabad 34, Mul­tan and Sheikhupura 31 each, while 27 were shut­tered in Nankana Sahab. A spokesperson of the PHC also said that so far the Commission had sealed more than 41,481 quack­ery centres after raid­ing over 146,000 centres. Moreover, more than 34,000 quacks have quit their illegal businesses.