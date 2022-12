Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid foundation stones of various development projects in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

On the occasion, he was briefed about the development projects.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Ameer JUI (F) Maulana Fazal Rehman and Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also review ongoing rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas.