ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a financial package for the taxi driver who lost his life in an ex­plosion in the I-10 sector of Islamabad this week.

He approved the package in light of the investi­gation of the law enforcement agencies.

He sanctioned a financial package of Rs 10 mil­lion for the heirs of driver Syed Sajjad Haider Shah. On the instructions of the prime minister, the cheque of the approved amount was handed over to the heirs of Sajjad Haider.

According to the investigation, Sajjad had no connection with the terrorists or their plan.

The blast took place in his taxi on December 23. He was from Rehana, district Chakwal and was currently residing in Muslimabad, Dhoke Syedan, Rawalpindi. He left behind his wife and four chil­dren. The family of the deceased thanked the prime minister for the financial assistance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday conveyed birthday wishes to his elder brother and former prime minister Muham­mad Nawaz Sharif and paid tribute to his political and national contributions.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he always sought guidance from his elder brother and leader Nawaz Sharif as his imprints on the politics of Pakistan remained permanent. Praising the PML-N leader, the prime minister fur­ther said that Nawaz Sharif’s selfless service to the people of Pakistan was the hallmark of his politics. “Happy birthday to Mian Nawaz Sharif. Through­out my political career, I have always looked up to him for guidance as my elder brother and leader.