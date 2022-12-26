Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and invited him to participate in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted with the United Nations, in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

The PM also thanked the Emir for the generous humanitarian assistance provided by Qatar in the wake of the devastating climate-induced floods in Pakistan earlier this year. Mr Shehbaz said Pakistan employed its limited resources to the maximum extent possible to avert the immediate damages incurred due to floods. He highlighted that the continued international support and solidarity was required to meet the daunting challenge of recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the affected areas, and to build resilience against future climate shocks. Both leaders stressed the need of international unity over the issue of climate change - the culprit behind the occurence of devastating floods and other disasters in the world including Pakistan.

The PM also felicitated the Emir on successfully hosting FIFA World Cup 2022 saying Qatar set a new standard of international games in the world.

Both leaders discussed the matters of mutual national and international interest